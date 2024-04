Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - A Nakuru-based pastor identified as Mercy Karanja is being pursued by the police after defrauding a friend of Ksh 775,000.

She borrowed money from the victim in 2022 and then disappeared.

The victim reported her to the police after she cut communication and blocked her.

A warrant of arrest was issued against the notorious pastor but she is yet to be arrested.

See her photos below and avoid doing business with her.