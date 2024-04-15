Roma and Ivory Coast defender, EVAN NDICKA, collapses on the pitch clutching his chest during Serie A match against Udinese



Monday, April 14, 2024 – The Serie A clash between Roma and Udinese was called off following a medical incident.

Ivory Coast and Roma defender Evan Ndicka collapsed on the pitch in the 70th minute, and the game was suspended for 10 minutes.

According to Sky Italia, Ndicka was conscious but stretchered off, with referee Luca Pairetto making the decision in consultation with both managers to abandon the match around 10 minutes later.

The score was level at 1-1 at the time of the incident and Ndicka was taken to hospital.

In a statement, Roma said: 'Following the on-field medical emergency involving Evan Ndicka, the match between Udinese and Roma has been suspended.

'The player is conscious and has been taken to hospital for further checks.

'Forza Evan, we are all with you!'

Roma players subsequently paid a visit to their teammate in hospital.





'The squad went to visit Ndicka at the hospital. Evan is feeling better and is in good spirits. He will remain in the hospital for further observations,' the Serie A club posted on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, Udinese also shared a message of support for the defender.

'We are with you, Ndicka,' the message read.

Ndicka, 24, joined Roma from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer and has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season.