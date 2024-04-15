MATATUS to reduce fares by 10-20 shillings after Fuel prices dropped on Sunday - RUTO is a magician!

Monday, April 15, 2024 - The Matatu Owners Association (MOA) has stated that bus fares across the country will soon drop by up to 10 per cent.
Addressing journalists
on Monday, MOA chairman, Albert Karakacha described the fare cut as a way of
supporting Kenyans even after the changes in fuel prices.
He revealed that they
are in consultation with their members countrywide to facilitate the same.
So far, the MOA
chairperson said, they have passed the communication to their members in
Mombasa, Nairobi, Central and Western Kenya.
"We have told our
guys to bring down the fare to support the common mwananchi because without
them we can't do business. We will be lowering the bus fare by around five to
10 per cent," he said.
Explaining the cut,
Karakacha said, "If a passenger used to pay Sh100 for a journey he/she
will now get a reprieve of between Sh10 and Sh20."
To ensure that drivers
and matatu owners 'on the ground' are adhering to the fare drop, he said they
will be monitoring the same through the MOA grassroots leadership.
On Sunday, the Energy
and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), announced a drop in the retail price
of fuel, by the biggest margin so far.
A litre of Super
petrol decreased by Sh5.31, diesel by Sh10 per litre while Kerosene went down
by Sh18.68 per litre.
In Nairobi, super
petrol will retail at Sh193.84, Diesel at Sh180.38 and Kerosene at Sh170.06.
Mombasa residents will
purchase super petrol at Sh190.66, Diesel at Sh177.21 and Kerosene at Sh166.99.
In Nakuru, the price
of fuel will retail at Sh192.90 for super petrol, Diesel at Sh179.82 and
Kerosene at Sh169.56.
Before the review, the
pump prices in Nairobi were Sh199.15 for super petrol, Sh190.38 for diesel and
Sh188.74 for kerosene.
