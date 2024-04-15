MATATUS to reduce fares by 10-20 shillings after Fuel prices dropped on Sunday - RUTO is a magician!





Monday, April 15, 2024 - The Matatu Owners Association (MOA) has stated that bus fares across the country will soon drop by up to 10 per cent.

Addressing journalists on Monday, MOA chairman, Albert Karakacha described the fare cut as a way of supporting Kenyans even after the changes in fuel prices.

He revealed that they are in consultation with their members countrywide to facilitate the same.

So far, the MOA chairperson said, they have passed the communication to their members in Mombasa, Nairobi, Central and Western Kenya.

"We have told our guys to bring down the fare to support the common mwananchi because without them we can't do business. We will be lowering the bus fare by around five to 10 per cent," he said.

Explaining the cut, Karakacha said, "If a passenger used to pay Sh100 for a journey he/she will now get a reprieve of between Sh10 and Sh20."

To ensure that drivers and matatu owners 'on the ground' are adhering to the fare drop, he said they will be monitoring the same through the MOA grassroots leadership.

On Sunday, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), announced a drop in the retail price of fuel, by the biggest margin so far.

A litre of Super petrol decreased by Sh5.31, diesel by Sh10 per litre while Kerosene went down by Sh18.68 per litre.

In Nairobi, super petrol will retail at Sh193.84, Diesel at Sh180.38 and Kerosene at Sh170.06.

Mombasa residents will purchase super petrol at Sh190.66, Diesel at Sh177.21 and Kerosene at Sh166.99.

In Nakuru, the price of fuel will retail at Sh192.90 for super petrol, Diesel at Sh179.82 and Kerosene at Sh169.56.

Before the review, the pump prices in Nairobi were Sh199.15 for super petrol, Sh190.38 for diesel and Sh188.74 for kerosene.

