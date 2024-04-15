A lorry that was stolen along Nairobi-Sagana highway recovered at a residential house in Karen undergoing modification to conceal its identity (PHOTOs).





Monday, April 15, 2024 - A Mitsubishi lorry that was reported stolen on April 1, 2024, has been recovered from a garage in Karen while being fitted with fake insurance and registration plates, and the prime suspect in the thievery, Simam Kagema Mwangi, arrested.

Search for the vehicle kicked in after its theft was reported at Kiamaciri Police Station by the manager of Kanini Haraka Enterprises Ltd, indicating that the KDK 583G Mitsubishi Fuso was stolen between Kenol and Makutano and its tracker disabled.

Concerted efforts of DCI officers from Mwea West and Thika West led to the arrest of the 30-year-old suspect in Thika before the team proceeded to the garage where the truck was undergoing modifications to conceal its identity.

Another set of registration plates no. KCT 446R was already being used on the vehicle.

The suspect has been booked in custody ahead of his arraignment on Monday, April 15, 2024.













