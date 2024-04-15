A lorry that was stolen along Nairobi-Sagana highway recovered at a residential house in Karen undergoing modification to conceal its identity (PHOTOs).

Monday, April 15, 2024 - A Mitsubishi lorry that was reported stolen on April 1, 2024, has been recovered from a garage in Karen while being fitted with fake insurance and registration plates, and the prime suspect in the thievery, Simam Kagema Mwangi, arrested.
Search
for the vehicle kicked in after its theft was reported at Kiamaciri Police
Station by the manager of Kanini Haraka Enterprises Ltd, indicating that the
KDK 583G Mitsubishi Fuso was stolen between Kenol and Makutano and its tracker
disabled.
Concerted
efforts of DCI officers from Mwea West and Thika West led to the arrest of the
30-year-old suspect in Thika before the team proceeded to the garage where the
truck was undergoing modifications to conceal its identity.
Another
set of registration plates no. KCT 446R was already being used on the vehicle.
The
suspect has been booked in custody ahead of his arraignment on Monday, April
15, 2024.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments