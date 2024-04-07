ROBERT ALAI meets his match as he clashes with former IEBC Commissioner ROSELYN AKOMBE over CHRIS MSANDO’s killers

Akombe had posted on the X platform to hail
journalist John-Allan Namu for his investigative work when the politician
jumped in.
"I know we do not thank you enough
John-Allan Namu for doing the Lord’s work. Thank you very much,"
posted Akombe.
Quoting the tweet, Alai said;
"Msando Roselyne. Who killed him?
Who?"
The tweet did not sit well with Akombe, who went
ahead to castigate Alai for not leveraging his current position to seek answers
to Msando's brutal murder.
The former commissioner wondered why Alai
feigned ignorance yet the party he was elected in might have had the hint of
who Msando's killers were and pushed for their prosecution.
"Same question I would pose to you as an
elected leader from a party that I would think would have an interest in the
arraignment of those that committed this brutal murder," fired Akombe.
Msando, who at the time was the IEBC ICT
manager, was murdered days before the 2017 General Election.
