Save us from RUTO’s ‘tyrannical’ rule – UHURU begs the church after going missing for months





Sunday, April 7, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has emerged from the woods with one request from the church, after going missing from the public limelight for months.

Speaking during the Episcopal Ordination of two Catholic bishops in Nairobi on Saturday, Uhuru called on the church to take up its role in defending the rights of Kenyans from oppressive rule.

He noted that the church played a critical role in ensuring that justice is served for all.

He also expressed that many Kenyans depend on the church to guide them during the difficult moments that the country is currently grappling with.

On the other hand, he called on Kenyans to maintain peace and pray for the nation and the church leaders.

"They say that the church is the conscience of the society. We must always ask ourselves, especially the leadership whether we are still faithful to that calling. Are we still conscious of society or have we forgotten that role?

"I pray that God will continue blessing our country and our fellow citizens. Let us continue loving each other and may the Church ensure that they take up their role of ensuring that they defend the rights of the people of Kenya," he stated.

Further, the former Head of State urged leaders, who were currently serving in various positions, to collaborate with the church in finding solutions that are facing Kenyans.

Uhuru was last seen in public in February during the burial of retired Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Zachary Mwangi King’ori.

Notably, during the Saturday event, Uhuru was accompanied by his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, and his brother, Muhoho Kenyatta.

Also present at the event were National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

The Kenyan DAILY POST