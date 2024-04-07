Save us from RUTO’s ‘tyrannical’ rule – UHURU begs the church after going missing for months

Speaking during the Episcopal
Ordination of two Catholic bishops in Nairobi on Saturday, Uhuru called on the
church to take up its role in defending the rights of Kenyans from oppressive
rule.
He noted that the church played
a critical role in ensuring that justice is served for all.
He also expressed that many Kenyans depend on the church to guide them during the difficult moments that the country is currently grappling with.
On the other hand, he called on
Kenyans to maintain peace and pray for the nation and the church leaders.
"They say that the church
is the conscience of the society. We must always ask ourselves, especially the
leadership whether we are still faithful to that calling. Are we still
conscious of society or have we forgotten that role?
"I pray that God will
continue blessing our country and our fellow citizens. Let us continue loving
each other and may the Church ensure that they take up their role of ensuring
that they defend the rights of the people of Kenya," he stated.
Further, the former Head of
State urged leaders, who were currently serving in various positions,
to collaborate with the church in finding solutions that are facing
Kenyans.
Uhuru was last seen in public in
February during the burial of retired Senior Assistant Inspector General
of Police Zachary Mwangi King’ori.
Notably, during the Saturday
event, Uhuru was accompanied by his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, and his
brother, Muhoho Kenyatta.
Also present at the event were
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.
