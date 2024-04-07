Even his biggest enemy now knows RAILA is the next AU Chairman thanks to RUTO’s magic – See who have endorsed his bid?





Sunday, April 7, 2024 - President William Ruto's diplomatic effort in West Africa on behalf of Azimio Leader Raila Odinga in his bid for the African Union Chairmanship is bearing fruits.

This is after Angola and Guinea-Bissau endorsed his bid for the seat after Ghana within a week.

Angola's Ambassador to Kenya, Sianga Abilio, expressed his nation's commitment, asserting, "Angola is aware and is working on that issue and will not let Kenya, as a brother, down."

These declarations were made during an event commemorating 22 years since the end of Angola's civil war at the Angolan Embassy in Nairobi on Thursday.

Ruto's visit to Guinea-Bissau on Friday further solidified Raila's support base.

"I thank His Excellency (Gen Umaro Sissoco Embalo) most sincerely for accepting to support Kenya’s candidature for the AUC Chairperson for the 2025-2028 period," Ruto stated.

Ruto's expression of gratitude highlights the significance of securing backing from West African nations in Raila’s bid for AU leadership.

“Kenya’s candidature is informed by the role we play in enhancing and sustaining the Pan-African agenda. We hope to work with all member States in the African Union’s endeavour to achieve Agenda 2063,” he stated.

Facing competition from Somalia's former Foreign Affairs Minister, Fawzia Yusuf Adam, Raila is emerging as a frontrunner for the position, having garnered backing from several nations.

Rwanda and Uganda have also pledged their support, following Raila's meetings with Presidents Paul Kagame and Yoweri Museveni.

Ruto emphasized that the East African region stands united behind Raila's candidacy to succeed outgoing chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST