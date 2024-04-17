Roads and Transport CS KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN vows to install cameras on roads to curb road accidents





Wednesday, April 17, 2024 - Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has pledged to install cameras on highways amid growing concerns over the rise of road accidents.

Taking to his X account, Murkomen reminisced about a request he made to former Inspector General of the Kenya Police, David Mwole Kimaiyo, a decade ago.

"God works in amazing ways. This year I am going to have the honour of implementing this request I made 12 years ago to the IG Police before my election to the Senate," Murkomen shared.

12 years ago, Murkomen had expressed his concerns to Kimaiyo regarding road safety, advocating for the installation of cameras on highways as a preventative measure.

"My request to Kimaiyo is to install cameras on most of the highways. Kenyans fear court and police more than accidents," the CS wrote at the time.

Murkomen spoke hours after President William Ruto urged the National Transport and Safety Authority to expedite the rollout of instant fines on roads within 90 days.

"On instant fines, 90 days is too long to wait. Let us not wait," Ruto stated.

