Roads and Transport CS KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN vows to install cameras on roads to curb road accidents

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 - Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has pledged to install cameras on highways amid growing concerns over the rise of road accidents.
Taking to his X account,
Murkomen reminisced about a request he made to former Inspector General of the
Kenya Police, David Mwole Kimaiyo, a decade ago.
"God works in amazing ways.
This year I am going to have the honour of implementing this request I made 12
years ago to the IG Police before my election to the Senate," Murkomen
shared.
12 years ago, Murkomen had
expressed his concerns to Kimaiyo regarding road safety, advocating for the
installation of cameras on highways as a preventative measure.
"My request to Kimaiyo is
to install cameras on most of the highways. Kenyans fear court and police more
than accidents," the CS wrote at the time.
Murkomen spoke hours after
President William Ruto urged the National Transport and Safety Authority to
expedite the rollout of instant fines on roads within 90 days.
"On instant fines, 90 days
is too long to wait. Let us not wait," Ruto stated.
