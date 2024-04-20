RAILA now challenges RUTO over the death of CDF General FRANCIS OGOLLA – See what he told him?





Saturday, April 20, 2024 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has raised concern over the state of helicopters and equipment being used in the security sector following the tragic death of Chief of the Defence Forces Francis Ogolla.

In a statement yesterday, Raila noted that there have been several near-death encounters with security helicopters.

“I wish to pose a challenge to the government.

"There has been long-running concern about the state of helicopters and other equipment being used by our security sector. Many near-death encounters have occurred with the security aircrafts.

"We may never know what exactly brought down the helicopter in which the general died,” said Raila.

The ODM leader challenged the government to relook into the security equipment, conduct a serious overhaul and modernize the aircrafts.

“It is our prayer that this tragedy may mark the beginning of a serious relook into our security equipment, especially the aircrafts with a view to undertaking a complete overhaul and modernization of the equipment. That was the General's vision,” Raila remarked.

Further, Raila called on the government to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to uncover the cause of the crash that claimed General Ogolla’s life.

“More importantly, the government owes this country a thorough, professional, and transparent investigation into this death.

"Only such an investigation will put the family and the whole nation at peace. May the General and his departed colleagues rest in peace,” the ODM leader added.

Ogolla died on Thursday alongside nine KDF officers after a chopper they were flying crashed in West Pokot moments after takeoff.

Ogolla will be laid to rest on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at his home in Mor, Alego, Siaya County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST