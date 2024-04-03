Infamous playboy WAZIR CHACHA, who once dated multiple female MPs among them SABINA CHEGE, in court for impersonating RACHEL RUTO’s lawyer.

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - Benson Masubo alias Wazir Chacha has once again found himself in trouble after he impersonated First Lady Rachel Ruto’s lawyer.

The court heard that Masubo falsely presented himself to be a person in public service namely a legal officer attached at the office of Her Excellency the First Lady on March 21.

He used the fake title to instruct the Regional Criminal Investigation Officer (RCIO) Nairobi Peter Njeru Nthiga to make some arrests.

He told the senior detective that there was a motor vehicle trailing him to harm him.

This prompted Nthiga to dispatch a team of officers to commence investigations.

It was in the course of the investigations that they were able to establish that the vehicle was not trailing him.

The charge sheet says that the vehicle belonged to one Patrick Kahuhua, a former husband to his girlfriend.

Masubo allegedly wanted to use police officers to intimidate and harass Kahuhua for personal scores.

He denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina.

The court will on Wednesday rule on whether it will release him on bail owing to his conduct of absconding court in another active criminal case.

Masubo, better known as Wazir Chacha, shot into the limelight after he was linked to a romantic affair with several female MPs, among them Sabina Chege.

He also leaked a bedroom photo with former Bomet Woman Rep Cecilia Ng’etich, thrusting him into fame.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.