Infamous playboy WAZIR CHACHA, who once dated multiple female MPs among them SABINA CHEGE, in court for impersonating RACHEL RUTO’s lawyer.

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - Benson Masubo alias Wazir Chacha has once again found himself in trouble after he impersonated First Lady Rachel Ruto’s lawyer.
The court heard that
Masubo falsely presented himself
to be a person in public service namely a legal officer attached at the office
of Her Excellency the First Lady on March 21.
He used the fake
title to instruct the Regional Criminal Investigation Officer (RCIO) Nairobi
Peter Njeru Nthiga to make some arrests.
He told the senior
detective that there was a motor vehicle trailing him to harm him.
This prompted Nthiga
to dispatch a team of officers to commence investigations.
It was in the course
of the investigations that they were able to establish that the vehicle was not
trailing him.
The charge sheet says
that the vehicle belonged to one Patrick Kahuhua, a former husband to his
girlfriend.
Masubo allegedly wanted
to use police officers to intimidate and harass Kahuhua for personal scores.
He denied the charges
before Chief Magistrate Lucas
Onyina.
The court will on
Wednesday rule on whether it will release him on bail owing to his conduct of
absconding court in another active criminal case.
Masubo, better known
as Wazir Chacha, shot into the limelight after he was linked to a romantic affair
with several female MPs, among them Sabina Chege.
He also leaked a
bedroom photo with former Bomet Woman Rep Cecilia Ng’etich, thrusting him into
fame.
