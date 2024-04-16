REGINA DANIELS reacts as her co-wife and their husband spend time together (VIDEO)



Tuesday, April 16, 2024 – Regina Daniels reacted after her co-wife, Laila Charani, and their husband, Ned Nwoko, drove out together.

On Instagram, Laila shared a video of Ned driving her while she filmed. They had one of their daughters in the back seat.

"Couple goals," Regina commented on the video after liking it.

Laila responded to Regina, "aww thank you."





She also added two love emojis for Regina.

Watch the video below.