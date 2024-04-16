Tuesday, April 16, 2024 – Reality TV star, Mercy Eke, has been hospitalized hours after partying with her friends on a yacht.
Mercy had shared a video of herself on a yacht with a bottle
of Azul as she danced on top of a table while her friends cheered her on.
Hours later, she shared a video of herself in hospital.
Expressing how fickle life is, she wrote;
‘Don't waste your time in
anger, regrets, worries and grudges..LIFE IS TOO SHORT to be unhappy. Who would
have thought that I will end up in a hospital barely 24hours I was seen
outside?
I'm just having different
thought of what could have been the worst case
God I thank you for your
loving kindness
LIFE IS SO FICKEL.. good health''
Watch a video of her in the hospital below
Reality TV star, MERCY EKE, hospitalized hours after partying with friends on a yacht pic.twitter.com/fLsEhQzhOx— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 16, 2024
