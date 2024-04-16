Reality TV star, MERCY EKE, hospitalized hours after partying with friends on a yacht



Tuesday, April 16, 2024 – Reality TV star, Mercy Eke, has been hospitalized hours after partying with her friends on a yacht.

Mercy had shared a video of herself on a yacht with a bottle of Azul as she danced on top of a table while her friends cheered her on.

Hours later, she shared a video of herself in hospital. Expressing how fickle life is, she wrote;

‘Don't waste your time in anger, regrets, worries and grudges..LIFE IS TOO SHORT to be unhappy. Who would have thought that I will end up in a hospital barely 24hours I was seen outside?

I'm just having different thought of what could have been the worst case

God I thank you for your

loving kindness

LIFE IS SO FICKEL.. good health''





Watch a video of her in the hospital below