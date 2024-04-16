Influencer may never be able to walk again after taking part in online "challenge" that turned her feet black (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 – An influencer may never walk again after taking part in an online challenge that nearly led to her toes being amputated.
Thammy Caroline, popularly known as MC Thammy, has been left
unable to walk after she suffered first and second-degree burns while sticking
her feet in a bucket of ice and salt for a challenge.
She was close to losing her toes, doctors said, following
the ill-advised challenge which left her feet turning black.
The stunning Brazilian influencer who has two million
followers on Instagram hopes she will recover, however, there is no guarantee
she will.
MC Thammy is not able to put any pressure on her feet, and
moves around the house by being dragged in a plastic garden chair by her mother
who pushes her from room to room.
She got the injury while taking part in the “N1 Influencers”
social media challenge on April 6, 2024, hosted by singer Anderson Neiff, who
is known for creating challenges for his followers.
Thammy had kept her feet in the bucket for 15 minutes before
pulling them out in agony.
This is in spite of the event reportedly being overseen by a firefighter who deemed the challenge as safe.
Thammy said: "We spent 15 minutes with our feet on the
ice with coarse salt. When I took my foot out [of the ice bucket] I never felt
such pain in my life. Three of my toes had turned black when it came out of the
ice bucket.”
The influencer was initially treated at a clinic and
returned to the reality show, however, the excruciating pain in her feet sent
Thammy to the hospital.
She said: “My foot started to swell a lot. I left there and went to the hospital, at the hospital the doctor said that there was a risk of thrombosis and the other said that if I stayed another minute, my toes could have necrotised.”
Thammy added: "I had first-degree burns on the outside
and second-degree burns on the inside of both feet.”
Another influencer involved in the challenge, Artur Bras
also suffered burns to his feet.
Neiff has taken responsibility for his terrible idea. He
expressed regret over the incident and pledged full support to the victims,
including covering necessary medical expenses in a public statement.
0 Comments