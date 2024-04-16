Influencer may never be able to walk again after taking part in online "challenge" that turned her feet black (PHOTOs)



Tuesday, April 16, 2024 – An influencer may never walk again after taking part in an online challenge that nearly led to her toes being amputated.

Thammy Caroline, popularly known as MC Thammy, has been left unable to walk after she suffered first and second-degree burns while sticking her feet in a bucket of ice and salt for a challenge.

She was close to losing her toes, doctors said, following the ill-advised challenge which left her feet turning black.

The stunning Brazilian influencer who has two million followers on Instagram hopes she will recover, however, there is no guarantee she will.

MC Thammy is not able to put any pressure on her feet, and moves around the house by being dragged in a plastic garden chair by her mother who pushes her from room to room.

She got the injury while taking part in the “N1 Influencers” social media challenge on April 6, 2024, hosted by singer Anderson Neiff, who is known for creating challenges for his followers.

Thammy had kept her feet in the bucket for 15 minutes before pulling them out in agony.

This is in spite of the event reportedly being overseen by a firefighter who deemed the challenge as safe.





Thammy said: "We spent 15 minutes with our feet on the ice with coarse salt. When I took my foot out [of the ice bucket] I never felt such pain in my life. Three of my toes had turned black when it came out of the ice bucket.”

The influencer was initially treated at a clinic and returned to the reality show, however, the excruciating pain in her feet sent Thammy to the hospital.

She said: “My foot started to swell a lot. I left there and went to the hospital, at the hospital the doctor said that there was a risk of thrombosis and the other said that if I stayed another minute, my toes could have necrotised.”





Thammy added: "I had first-degree burns on the outside and second-degree burns on the inside of both feet.”

Another influencer involved in the challenge, Artur Bras also suffered burns to his feet.

Neiff has taken responsibility for his terrible idea. He expressed regret over the incident and pledged full support to the victims, including covering necessary medical expenses in a public statement.