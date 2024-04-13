Rapper QUAVO fires back at CHRIS BROWN, says 'don't beat her, must be the drugs'



Saturday, April 13, 2024 – Rapper Quavo has fired back at Rnb star, Chris Brown, following a diss track he released.

Chris Brown had fired the first shot, slicing through Quavo on his new "11:11" deluxe album over an affair with his ex-girlfriend Karrueche.

He sang "F***ing my old bitches ain't gone make us equal/Sipping that 1942 cause I don't do no Cuervo [Quavo]/Freak bitch she like Casamigos, not the Migos."

Reacting to this on his new track "Tender," Quavo took a swipe at Chris for his history of domestic violence. He said "you did the bitch wrong and now the bitch gone, she posted with a thug. Call the bitch phone, she won't come home, don't beat her up/It must be the drugs, need to cross out your plug."

The woman Quavo referred to is not Rihanna, but Karrueche Tran. Chris Brown and Karrueche broke up in 2015 but any whiff of her name on another man's lips seems to be a trigger for the R&B megastar.