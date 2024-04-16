RAILA’s succession gains momentum as EUGENE WAMALWA announces the looming change in Azimio's leadership





Tuesday, April 16, 2024 – There is a looming change in Azimio's leadership as the coalition struggles to find a suitable replacement for Raila Odinga, who is set to leave for the African Union.

Speaking during an interview, DAP-K Leader Eugene Wamalwa has announced plans to reorganize top leadership in Azimio in readiness for Raila’s exit.

Wamalwa pointed out that Azimio leaders are currently deliberating on who will take over the leadership mantle if Raila Odinga wins the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson post.

Wamalwa, who served as Defence Cabinet Secretary in the former regime, indicated that the new captain would be picked from the current crop of leaders in the coalition.

The seasoned political leader went ahead to describe the experience of each Azimio Principal, pointing out that any of them as the requisite knowledge on how to move the outfit forward.

"If Raila leaves, Azimio la Umoja will remain united. At the moment we are campaigning for Raila but at the same time we are planning on how to recognise our team," he stated.

"Very soon, Kenyans are going to know who Raila will hand over the captain's armband," he insisted.

Among those eyeing the seat include Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka who has been vocal about succeeding Raila and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua who is yet to declare her stance publicly.

At the same time, Wamalwa rubbished reports that Raila's departure would weaken Azimio. He accused Kenya Kwanza of planning to weaken them.

However, he insisted that the opposition was well prepared to handle Kenya Kwanza.

