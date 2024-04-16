MIGUNA MIGUNA names five areas where RUTO has failed terribly – Is he planning a Revolution against the KK regime?





Tuesday, April 16, 2024 - Renowned lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has turned against President William Ruto over a series of decisions he termed as costly to Kenyans.

In a statement on Tuesday, the lawyer revealed that Ruto's administration was riddled with scandals that made it difficult for him to throw his unequivocal support for them.

Specifically, Miguna highlighted the ongoing doctors’ strike, the fake fertiliser scandal, the Haiti deployment saga, and the stance on Iran's attack on Israel as problematic areas.

"I voted for President William Ruto and supported his UDA Party against Azimio in the 2022 general and presidential elections," he stated.

"However, on the doctors’ strike, the fake fertiliser scandal, the Haitian imbroglio, retrogressive support for Israel, the tribal composition of the KK regime, and other scandals, I, General Miguna Miguna unequivocally say no."

He further equated the regime to that of former President Uhuru Kenyatta whom he had fallen out on numerous occasions.

"Democracy, accountability, transparency in public affairs, equity, and constitutionalism are not negotiable," he added.

"Once any regime crosses the RED LINE, patriots and revolutionaries have a duty to PROTECT the public interests."

The Kenyan DAILY POST