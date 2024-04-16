RAILA ODINGA calls on RUTO’s government to beef up Governor SIMBA ARATI’s security ASAP

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called on the government to beef up security for Kisii county governor Simba Arati.

In a statement issued by the Orange Democratic Movement, the Raila Odinga-led party said the governor was facing threats on his life from persons believed to be allied to the government who are believed to be plotting his downfall.

"The continued mistreatment and harassment of our National Vice Chairman H. E Simba Arati (Governor of Kisii County) by officers of the National Government and the police has come to our attention. Regrettably, the government is quiet on this whole matter," ODM stated.

The Orange party cited a phone conversation that has gone viral, alleged to be of a senior government official in Kisii plotting to arm-twist Arati.

"The ODM party takes note of the recent telephone conversation of a senior police officer in the DCI that was recorded and has been circulating in the media.

"We demand that Hon. Arati be accorded maximum security as required by law and action taken against the perpetrators of the illegal plans and threats to his life," ODM added.

According to the phone conversation in our possession, the party in the conversation is heard claiming that they have to teach the governor a lesson.

The five-minute audio reveals some plans to tame the governor who has been at loggerheads with the national government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST