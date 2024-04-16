First Lady RACHEL RUTO says Ugandan farmers don’t use fertilisers like their Kenyan counterparts because of prayers

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 - First Lady Rachael Ruto has sparked reactions after she said that Ugandan farmers don’t use fertilisers.
Speaking during a thanksgiving
service at KICC on Monday, Mama Rachel further claimed Uganda has been blessed
because of the East African revival that swept the country in the 1930s, where
'God blessed them with fertile land and rains.'
It's these prayers, according to
the First Lady, that saw Ugandans start planting their crops without fertiliser.
"In Kenya we see our
President talk about fertilisers for our farmers. In Uganda, they don't use
fertilisers.
“Their land is very fertile and
there is enough rain.
“I came to discover one thing;
it is the East African Revival that swept Uganda and some parts of East
Africa," Mama Rachel said.
She narrated how in 2022 she
visited Uganda and found the country very green, while Kenya was dry and people
were suffering.
The First Lady said she went
down on her knees and prayed for rain.
She urged attendees of the
Thanksgiving service to embrace prayer and always thank God for everything.
Further, Rachel wished that,
just like Americans have a Thanksgiving holiday, Kenya will one day have such a
holiday to pray and give thanks.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
