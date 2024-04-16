ORENGO ordered to pay the ex-governor’s mother Sh 1 million for insulting her





Tuesday, April 16,2024 - A court sitting in Kisii county has ordered Siaya County Governor, James Orengo, to pay ex-Governor, James Ongwae’s mother Sh 1 million for abusing her.

In a ruling on Tuesday, Kisii Senior Resident Magistrate Paul Mutui slapped Governor Orengo with a Ksh1 million fine for harm caused by the defamatory statements made to the 97-year-old Grace Moraa Ongwae, whose words were widely published on YouTube and social media.

The magistrate also ordered Orengo to publish and upload a clear public apology of equal prominence to Ongwae's mother with national coverage.

Further, the court issued a permanent injunction restraining Orengo and his agents or servants from further remaking or causing to be published the defamatory words against Moraa.

While awarding the damages, the magistrate found that Ongwae's mother, through lawyer Peter Wanyama, had proved beyond reasonable doubt the defamation suit against Orengo.

Orengo is said to have made the defamatory attacks against Ongwae's mother at an Azimio coalition public rally held in Kisii as part of the planned country-wide demonstrations that were held on March 20, 2023.

