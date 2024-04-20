Did daring Pokot bandits assassinate CDF FRANCIS OGOLLA through a plane crash? Conspiracy theories emerge

Saturday, April 20, 2024 – As more questions arise over what transpired in the death of Chief of Defence Forces General Ogolla and nine other Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) after a military chopper they had boarded crashed in West Pokot, conspiracy theories have emerged as to what may have caused the crash.
Speaking over the issue, West
Pokot County Commissioner (CC) Abdulahi Khalif alleged that Pokot bandits may
have shot down Ogolla’s chopper to deter KDF from interfering with their
operations in the region.
He noted that KDF officials, who
were present at the crash scene, used a drone to inspect the scene to establish
whether the bandits were in the area and may have brought the chopper down.
According to him, they are not
ruling out anything at the moment.
"KDF officials on the
ground were using a drone to establish what had transpired at the scene,"
he stated during an interview.
Ogolla was in the area to
inspect the ongoing construction of schools that were closed after bandit
attacks.
While the cause of the accident is yet to be established, a team of experts from the Kenya Airforce has been picked to establish what may have caused the tragic crash.
