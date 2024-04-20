Did daring Pokot bandits assassinate CDF FRANCIS OGOLLA through a plane crash? Conspiracy theories emerge





Saturday, April 20, 2024 – As more questions arise over what transpired in the death of Chief of Defence Forces General Ogolla and nine other Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) after a military chopper they had boarded crashed in West Pokot, conspiracy theories have emerged as to what may have caused the crash.

Speaking over the issue, West Pokot County Commissioner (CC) Abdulahi Khalif alleged that Pokot bandits may have shot down Ogolla’s chopper to deter KDF from interfering with their operations in the region.

He noted that KDF officials, who were present at the crash scene, used a drone to inspect the scene to establish whether the bandits were in the area and may have brought the chopper down.

According to him, they are not ruling out anything at the moment.

"KDF officials on the ground were using a drone to establish what had transpired at the scene," he stated during an interview.

Ogolla was in the area to inspect the ongoing construction of schools that were closed after bandit attacks.

While the cause of the accident is yet to be established, a team of experts from the Kenya Airforce has been picked to establish what may have caused the tragic crash.

The Kenyan DAILY POST