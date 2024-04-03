Pwani University student threatens to take his own life after his girlfriend dumped him for another man - See his distressing Facebook post.

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - Joseph Onderi, a student at Pwani University, is battling depression after his girlfriend dumped him for another man.
He took to his
Facebook account and posted a distressing message, indicating that he was contemplating suicide.
He said his girlfriend
meant everything to him and accused her close friends of destroying their
relationship.
“You don’t know how much I cared for you
although I wasn’t providing for you financially,” he wrote.
He has tried to move
on after their relationship ended six months ago but depression has taken a
toll on him.
He also left a message
to his parents, thanking them for showering him with love and educating him
amid challenges.
However, he called out
his siblings for disowning him.
Check out his
distressing Facebook post.
