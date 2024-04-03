Pwani University student threatens to take his own life after his girlfriend dumped him for another man - See his distressing Facebook post.

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - Joseph Onderi, a student at Pwani University, is battling depression after his girlfriend dumped him for another man.

He took to his Facebook account and posted a distressing message, indicating that he was contemplating suicide.

He said his girlfriend meant everything to him and accused her close friends of destroying their relationship.

“You don’t know how much I cared for you although I wasn’t providing for you financially,” he wrote.

He has tried to move on after their relationship ended six months ago but depression has taken a toll on him.

He also left a message to his parents, thanking them for showering him with love and educating him amid challenges.

However, he called out his siblings for disowning him.

