Controversial video of Comfort Homes CEO, HEZEKIAH KARIUKI, and one of her female employees in the marketing department sparks reactions (WATCH).

Wednesday, 3 April 2024 - Comfort Homes CEO, Hezekiah Kariuki, has been accused of disrespecting one of his female employees after he shared a controversial video on his Facebook account, which sparked a lot of reactions on his timeline.

Kariuki got a little bit touchy as he gave tactics on marketing skills, with the female staff who works in the marketing department standing next to him.

The lady appeared uncomfortable as her boss placed one of his hands on her shoulder.

Kariuki advised ladies in the marketing department to wear skimpy clothes to attract male clients and declare they are single whenever they are in the line of duty.

Popular social media commentator Esther Baumbach is among those who reacted to the video.

She wrote, “I don't know about you but watching this made me feel so awkward. Weird vibes! You should then see the replies to some of the comments. Such disrespect to women.





Watch the video.





