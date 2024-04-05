Prime suspect in a case where a Chinese national was scammed Sh 151 Million after being sold sand disguised as minerals arrested along Harambee Avenue (PHOTO).

Friday, April 5, 2024 - Prime suspect in Sh151 million scam where two containers filled with sand declared as Tantalum minerals were intercepted in the port of Mombasa has been arrested by the Operations Support Unit (OSU) of the DCI moments after touch down from Entebbe, Uganda.
Ulundu
Patrick Lumumba Alias Gabriel Kulonda Alias Lumumba Patrick Byarufu was
cornered along Harambee Avenue in Nairobi, minutes after evading detection by
Immigration officials at JKIA where a Stop Order had been placed on his
passport number OPO256544 in the names of Gabriel Kulonda Ilungu.
Determined
to sneak back into the country and further his felonious activities, the
suspect used a Ugandan Interstate pass card no. 020841009 in the name of
Lumumba Patrick Byarufu, and upon arrest was also found in possession of yet
another Congolese Passport number OPO792312 in the name of Patrick Ulundu
Lumumba.
In
the case he is implicated, a female Chinese national lost Sh151 million to the
suspect's machinations after one of three containers declared to contain
tantalum minerals was opened in China, only to be found loaded with drums of
sand, triggering investigations at the port of Mombasa, the transit route.
In
the preliminary stages, two 20ft containers also containing sand had been found
at the Mombasa port, before hawk-eyed sleuths intercepted a third one (40ft) at
a warehouse still at the port. Surprisingly, the 40ft container had passed the
entire verification process without any documentation. This totalled six, containers of sand declared as tantalum minerals.
Detectives
have since discovered that already, two more containers had already been cleared and
shipped to Dubai, and efforts are underway to have them intercepted. Some port
officials believed to have compromised security checks to facilitate the
illegal transactions are also being investigated.
But
through the quick intervention of OSU hawkshaws, the ring of scammers never
lived to reap as much as they had fraudulently worked for after the bank
account in which the Sh151 million was deposited was frozen. However, the
syndicate had already obtained over Sh49 million along the way by working with
suspected rogue bank officials who are under active investigations.
Even
as investigations regarding the fake consignment continue, a court battle
between OSU detectives and influential members of the scamming ring is
underway, as they fight to have the intercepted millions wired to accounts
recently opened with a local bank.
The
suspect will be arraigned this morning at Milimani Law Courts.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
