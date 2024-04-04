MARTHA HINGA exposes how KATHY KIUNA eloped with a younger man after learning that her husband Bishop KIUNA had a secret affair with a female congregant

Thursday, April 4, 2024 - Blogger Martha Hinga has brought to light Bishop Allan Kiuna’s troubled marriage with Reverend Kathy.

Although the popular preachers pretend all is okay, their marriage has been marred with infidelity.

Kathy reportedly found out that Bishop Kiuna was having an affair with one of the female congregants.

She revenged by eloping with a younger man in their church.

They even separated at some point but managed to keep their troubled marriage away from their congregants and still attended church together looking happy.

