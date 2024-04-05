WETANGULA is such a conniving snake - See what he did to Governor NATEMBEYA in 2022? No wonder he hates him with a passion





Friday, April 5, 2024 – That Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya hates National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula is not in doubt.

The two have been embroiled in a high-stakes power struggle for the heart of Western Kenya.

Natembeya and Wetangula have clashed in rallies, and now their differences have escalated into an all-out war for supremacy in the vote-rich Western region..

But why the bad blood between the sons of the Mulembe Nation?

According to reports, Natembeya hates Wetangula because he tried to trick him into abandoning his ambitions to join politics.

According to the former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, Wetangula had attempted to dissuade him from entering politics before the 2022 polls, purportedly to clear the path for Wetangula's preferred candidate, Chris Wamalwa of Ford Kenya.

In exchange, Wetangula allegedly promised Natembeya a cabinet position in the Kenya Kwanza government.

"He is uncompromising and authoritarian.

"He imposes his agenda without room for negotiation.

"Disagreeing with him often results in intimidation tactics," Natembeya lamented, shedding light on the contentious nature of their relationship.

