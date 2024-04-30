Political violence escalates in Turkana as an aide to Turkana South MP is roughed up and abducted while having dinner - The Governor blamed for his disappearance.





Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - The aide of Turkana South Member of Parliament, John Ariko, is reportedly missing after he was beaten up and abducted while having dinner at a restaurant in Lowdar.

The MP’s aide was in the company of a friend when a group of assailants stormed in and roughed them up.

He was then abducted and his friend left nursing injuries.

It is alleged that the attack was masterminded by Turkana Governor Lomurkai Napotikan.

Governor Lomurkai and the MP don’t see eye to eye.

The political tension between the two has escalated, leading to violence among their supporters.

A source informed blogger Cyprian Nyakundi that the MP’s aide is still missing.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.