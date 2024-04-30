Political violence escalates in Turkana as an aide to Turkana South MP is roughed up and abducted while having dinner - The Governor blamed for his disappearance.

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - The aide of Turkana South Member of Parliament, John Ariko, is reportedly missing after he was beaten up and abducted while having dinner at a restaurant in Lowdar.
The MP’s aide was in
the company of a friend when a group of assailants stormed in and roughed them
up.
He was then abducted
and his friend left nursing injuries.
It is alleged that the
attack was masterminded by Turkana Governor Lomurkai Napotikan.
Governor Lomurkai and
the MP don’t see eye to eye.
The political tension
between the two has escalated, leading to violence among their supporters.
A source informed
blogger Cyprian Nyakundi that the MP’s aide is still missing.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
