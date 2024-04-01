Please don’t try to inherit me when I am still alive!! - RAILA ODINGA tells HASSAN JOHO and OPARANYA

There has been a fierce succession battle in the Orange
party after Raila Odinga declared his bid for the African Union chairperson
job.
Former Mombasa governor Hassan Joho and former Kakamega
governor Wycliffe Oparanya, are among senior ODM leaders who want to succeed
Raila Odinga as ODM kingpin.
Speaking on Sunday, Raila urged the two leaders to stop
succession fights, maintaining that he is still the ODM party leader.
The former Premier likened Joho and Oparanya to men who want
to inherit a woman whose husband is still alive.
"I have only said that I have to be the African Union
Commission chairperson. I have not gotten the job, I'm still here," Raila
said.
"Addis Ababa is not far from here and even if Baba is
not here, we will sit down as ODM and agree on the way forward," Raila
added.
