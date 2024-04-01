NADCO report was planned to fool AZIMIO supporters – MARTHA KARUA claims as she attacks RAILA ODINGA badly.

Monday, April 1, 2024 - Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has attacked President William Ruto and Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga after the Court stopped the implementation of the National Delegates Committee (NADCO) report.

In a post on social media on Sunday, Karua said the NADCO was all along meant to trick Kenyans who took to the streets to protest over the high cost of living.

Karua said that the bipartisan talks team was also meant to create jobs for individuals she referred to as "big boys".

She added that it was also designed to push forward the Kenya Kwanza legislative agenda for the country.

"NADCO was all along meant as a pacifier for the restless masses, jobs for the big boys and pushing ahead the KK's legislative agenda," Karua said on X.

She went on to say that Kenyans should, going forward, deeply reflect on the kind of future they want.

Karua said they should also think about how they can achieve it.

"The urgent question which all people of goodwill must reflect on moving forward is what future do we want for ourselves and how can we make it happen."

Karua seems to be attacking Raila Odinga, who, with the support of Ruto, is vying for the African Union Chairperson seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST