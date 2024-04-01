MUDAVADI demands cartels behind fake fertiliser scandal be arrested and jailed as he puts NCPB officials on the spot.

Monday, April 1, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said all individuals behind the fake fertiliser scandal must be arrested.
Speaking on Sunday, Mudavadi said the
government will not relent in its quest to comprehensively investigate the
matter and criminals will be brought to book and face the full force of the
law.
He insisted that the National Cereals and
Produce Board (NCPB) should not delay in identifying the people behind it.
“We are telling NCPB, you should not delay
anymore because you know very well when you follow the supply and distribution
chain properly, which consignment was brought in by who and to be precise, when.
Kenyans do not want stories because the answer lies with you NCPB,” Mudavadi
said.
He spoke in Bomet where he attended a
thanksgiving and prayer service at the African Gospel Churches of Kenya and
later presided over a fundraiser to aid the church in constructing a
2,500-capacity sanctuary.
The Prime CS said the government will treat
anyone who wants to disrupt the steady progress of the country’s food
production sector as enemies of Kenya.
He affirmed that action will prevail and there
will be no room for discussions with saboteurs of key sectors of the economy.
