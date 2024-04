Thursday, April 4, 2024 - The identity of the Quiver Lounges owner has been unmasked.

His name is Peter Mbugua, a shady businessman.

He has a case in court for defrauding a Thika couple of Ksh 15 million through a shady land deal.

Mbugua reportedly uses money from shady deals to set up his chain of clubs.

See his photos below.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.