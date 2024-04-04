PETER MBUGUA, the owner of QUIVER LOUNGES, in a shady multi-million land deal - Accused of using the ill-gotten money to set up his chain of clubs.

Peter conned Onesmas and a couple that
approached him to sell a prime piece of land in Thika on their behalf.
Read how he conned them.
I'm
writing to you on behalf of my uncle, Onesmas Muturi. It all started when one
Peter Mbugua, the owner of Quiver Lounges, was approached by Teresia Victoria
Wairimu and John Njoroge Mburu to buy their co-owned property in Thika Section
Nine.
After
negotiating, they settled at Ksh 14 million, out of which Peter paid 2 million
and suggested that instead of paying the balance, he allocate them shares in
Quiver with all powers and privileges as equal partners.
After
that agreement, Peter Mbugua of Quiver Lodges approached businessman Onesmas
Muturi of Platinum Distillers to buy the property, which he agreed to and
bought at Ksh 15 million. Onesmas Muturi entered into a sale agreement with
Peter, but since Peter Mbugua had not effected the transfer of title from
Teresia and John to his name, he suggested that they directly transfer it to
Onesmas Muturi to avoid double payment of stamp duty, which they agreed to.
They also appended their signatures in the
sale agreement between Peter and Onesmas. Consequently, Onesmas effects the
transfer to his name and becomes the legal owner of the property.
Teresia
and John agree to vacate the property by a given date. Before the vacating
date, Teresia realizes that Peter played them and dishonored their agreement by
refusing to grant them the right to the Quiver Lodges business.
Upon
the expiry of the vacating deadline, Onesmas demands that Teresia leaves, but
she refuses on the grounds that Peter never paid her the balance nor gave her
shares as per their agreement.
Onesmas
Muturi threatens to evict Teresia for rent arrears accumulating from the
vacating deadline, but she still refuses to vacate and instead heads to court
seeking the reversal of the entire sale agreement.
Consequently,
the court issues orders that she should not be evicted until the matter is
heard and the case is due for mention on June 18, 2024. While Peter Mbugua, who
happens to be the main architect of the whole saga, continues to enjoy freedom
and proceeds from Muturi's 15 million, which he channeled to his Quiver business, and while Teresia has obtained orders not to be evicted, Onesmas Muturi
continues to suffer, having no property and no money.
Peter Mbugua is known for this kind of
conmanship against unsuspecting innocent businessmen and women whom he
approaches with vague business proposals that end up so ugly.
His
source of wealth is not an exceptional case; it involved the owner of Pork
City, now deceased, and his wife, who met Peter's wrath after the death of her
husband. She now has nothing, totally nothing.
So my intention is to help my uncle, Onesmas Muturi, expose the kind of person Peter is. The agreement between Teresia, John, and Peter is dated February 27, 2021, while the one between Peter and Onesmas is dated March 9, 2021.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments