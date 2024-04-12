One of the suspects arrested in connection with Eastleigh robbery and other spate of robberies in Nairobi is a close friend of JOE MUCHIRI and JOWIE (PHOTOs)



Friday, April 12, 2024 - Michael Muchiri alias Mickey Tush on Instagram is in custody after he was arrested by detectives alongside his girlfriend, Charity Njeri, on suspicion of carrying out criminal activities in the city.

His arrest came after detectives conducted thorough forensic analysis of evidence obtained from various armed robbery scenes across Nairobi and its environs, which were staged on diverse dates from 2023.

Detectives raided his house at Green Park Estate in Athi River and recovered a pistol.

It is believed that he was part of the gang that planned an armed robbery in Eastleigh where a businessman was robbed of $30,000 (Ksh 3.9 million)

The suspected gangster is a close friend of Joe Muchiri and convicted murderer Joseph Irungu alias Jowie.

They have been pictured in past events partying together.

