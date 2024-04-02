2 ladies hijacked at Gacharage Junction in Ruaka and taken to a coffee plantation where they were held hostage for hours and robbed of everything







Friday, April 19, 2024 - Two ladies were reportedly hijacked at Gacharage junction in Ruaka in the middle of the night and held hostage for hours.

According to a source, the hijacking incident took place at around 3AM.

The hijackers took the victims to a coffee plantation around Karura and robbed them of everything before abandoning them there at 6AM

The case has been filed at Rwenu Police Station.

This is the second hijacking incident as insecurity escalates in the area.





The Kenyan DAILY POST