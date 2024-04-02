2 ladies hijacked at Gacharage Junction in Ruaka and taken to a coffee plantation where they were held hostage for hours and robbed of everything

Friday, April 19, 2024 - Two ladies were
reportedly hijacked at Gacharage junction in Ruaka in the middle of the night
and held hostage for hours.
According to a source, the hijacking
incident took place at around 3AM.
The hijackers took the victims to a
coffee plantation around Karura and robbed them of everything before abandoning
them there at 6AM
The case has been filed at Rwenu
Police Station.
This is the second hijacking incident as insecurity escalates in the area.
