Panic as RUTO orders for immediate resignation of these government employees and a refund of all the salaries they have earned – Look!





Thursday, April 18, 2024 - President William Ruto has called for the resignation of government employees who were recently exposed in the public service workforce audit.

Speaking during the 3rd National Wage Bill Conference 2024 at the Bomas of Kenya, Ruto highlighted that there were 2,000 government employees with fake certificates.

He noted that the government could no longer allow unqualified Kenyans to hold positions in government.

Ruto also opined that those listed in the report need to refund the government their salaries. He likened their actions to acquiring money through false pretense.

"Those who have earned money by using fake certificates should refund us that money. Those in government should leave and go and look for money to pay us.

"We must do what we need to do. I am ready to face the consequences. I am already called Zakayo," he stated.

According to a recent report by the Public Service Commission (PSC), over 1,000 employees in notable ministries and government institutions have forged their certificates.

It was noted that the employees were either changing their grades or forging authentic academic certificates issued by other government institutions.

PCS noted that the fake certificates were either used to secure jobs or the promotions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST