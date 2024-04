Thursday, April 18, 2024 - A driver attached to Ena Coach was knocked down at Suswa by a driver of a long-distance bus and killed on the spot.

The deceased driver identified as Joseph took his shift in Nairobi and upon arrival at Suswa, he sensed his vehicle had a mechanical problem.

He stopped the vehicle and as he was stretching, he was knocked down by a bus belonging to Transcar Sacco.

The driver of the killer bus was reportedly asleep due to fatigue.













