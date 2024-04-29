Lawyer DONALD KIPKORIR blasts RUTO and his men for operating normally yet floods are wreaking havoc and claiming lives.





Monday, April 29, 2024 - Flamboyant Nairobi-based lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has attacked the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration for acting normally yet Kenya is being devastated with floods

For the last three weeks, over 300 Kenyans have died due to deluge caused by the ongoing torrential rains.

Kipkorir in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said it is a shame for the government to be pretending that it is normal but it is not normal.

The lawyer suggested that in a civilized country, the government's primary focus would be on addressing the flood crisis.

"Kenya is being devastated with floods. Hundreds have died. Schools, houses & roads have been washed away.

"Yet Politicians continue operating as though things were normal.

"If Kenya was a civilized country, all Government efforts would be redirected to the flood crisis. BUT!"Korir said in a statement on his X account.

Kipkorir's remarks coincide with reports of severe flooding across various regions, including Mai Mahiu, where at least 45 people lost their lives after the old Kijabe dam burst.

The Kenyan DAILY POST