Man shoots his friend dead for taking a bite out of his girlfriend's burger







Friday, April 26, 2024 – A young man allegedly shot his friend dead for taking a bite out of his girlfriend's burger in Pakistan, an investigation has concluded.

Suspect Daniyal Nazeer, named as the son of retired Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nazir Ahmed Mirbahar, is believed to have attacked his friend as an argument broke out at the accused's house in Karachi.

An inquiry into the events of February 8 concluded on Wednesday that Ali Keerio, the son of a sessions judge, was likely shot with a guard's rifle after brazenly daring to take a large chunk out of Nazeer's girlfriend's burger.

The accused was reported to have ordered two 'zinger burgers' for himself and his partner, Shazia, before Nazeer was sent into a rage over his friend's indiscretion.

Keerio sustained 'severe injuries' after being shot, per local media, and succumbed to his wounds on the way to hospital.

Following a probe lasting more than two months, investigators concluded that the police officer's son had likely lashed out over the burger incident.

'Daniyal got into a serious fight with Ali over why he ate half of the burger without permission which was ordered for his girlfriend Shazia,' the investigating officer confirmed, as reported by The Week.

'We have arrested the accused and he is in jail pending trial,' the officer added.

Ali Keerio was locally named as the son of Karachi District South sessions judge Javed Keerio.