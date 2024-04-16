As a Parliament, we have let down striking doctors – ODM MP says





Tuesday, April 16, 2024 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Member of Parliament has accused Parliament of letting down striking doctors.

In an interview with KTN News on Tuesday, Dagoretti North MP, Beatrice Elachi, said it was unfortunate for the National Assembly to adjourn the call to discuss the ongoing doctors' strike, which entered the 32nd day on Tuesday.

''As a parliament, we have failed, we were to debate it on Thursday.

"It was not about ranting or blaming.

"We wanted to bring up a possible sit down between the president and the doctors, and have a discussion on why they are abandoning the agreement made in 2017,'' Elachi said.

Elachi further called on a refresher session for the duties of MPs as the lawmakers' recent acts have proven to have no knowledge as advisers of the president.

''It is so sad, that people in parliament whenever you are discussing anything, you're discussing the president, which is wrong.

"Parliament is also there to advise the president when they think the president is not doing right, or his vision is not being done by his Cabinet.

"I don't know whether this parliament needs the training to understand that,'' Elachi explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST