One of BOBO SHANTY’s friends flaunted wads of dollars on Tiktok, days after the $30,000 Eastleigh robbery incident - Is this money part of the heist? (VIDEO)



Thursday, April 11, 2024 - A close friend of slain lady, Esther Wambui alias Bobo Shanty, who was killed alongside two thugs who shot and robbed a businessman in Eastleigh of $30,000, had flaunted wads of dollars on Tiktok days after the robbery incident.

Known as Makwella 001 on Tiktok, the lady posted a video flaunting the dollars.

A sneak peek into her Tiktok account reveals she was very close to Bobo Shanty.





She has posted two videos on Tiktok mourning Shanty after her body was found dumped in Ruiru.

It is not clear whether the dollars she was flaunting days after the Eastleigh robbery incident that left the Somali businessman with serious injuries are part of the heist.

The lady looks somehow suspicious. Look

