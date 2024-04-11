Inside the life of the KIKUYU LADY killed alongside two thugs who shot and robbed Eastleigh businessman of Ksh 3.9 million - She loved soft life (PHOTOs and VIDEO)



Thursday, April 11, 2024 - Esther Wambui alias Bobo Shanty, was killed alongside two thugs who shot a 26-year-old businessman in Eastleigh and robbed him of Ksh 3.9 million.

A sneak peek into her Tiktok account reveals that she was a party animal and loved soft life.

Her favourite hangout joint was Taurus Lounge in Buruburu.

The popular entertainment joint is a favorite for criminal gangs in Nairobi’s Eastlands area.

She hosted her birthday party at the club last year in November.





She shared a video on her Tiktok account having a blast during the birthday party hosted at the popular Buruburu club.

Shanty, a mother of one, was dating one of the slain gangsters involved in the Ksh 3.9 million heist.

She was arrested in Mombasa by undercover detectives in the company of her criminal boyfriend.

She had taken him to buy a car using some of the money stolen from the Somali businessman.

Below is a video and photos taken at Taurus Lounge during her last birthday party.

Inside the life of the Kikuyu lady killed alongside two thugs who shot and robbed Eastleigh businessman of Ksh 3.9 million - She loved soft life pic.twitter.com/fjfobA42dr — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 11, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST