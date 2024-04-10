I can’t believe you are no more - Man mourns Esther Wambui alias BOBO SHANTY, the Kikuyu lady killed alongside two thugs who robbed a Somali businessman of Ksh 3.9 Million.









Thursday, April 11, 2024 - A man has taken to social media to mourn Esther Wambui alias Bobo Shanty. This lady was killed alongside two armed thugs who shot and robbed a Somali businessman of Ksh 3.9 Million.

He posted a video of Bobo Shanty dancing and enjoying life before her death and said he is still in denial that she is no more.

“I have been trying to call you and text you but there is no reply,” he mourned, adding that the deceased lady always encouraged him not to give up.

He further called out those judging Shanty after she was killed alongside the slain gangsters, saying that everyone will eventually die.

Shanty’s body was found dumped in Ruiru.

She was reportedly dating one of the gangsters involved in the armed robbery incident.

She had taken him to Mombasa to buy a car when they were reportedly rounded up by undercover detectives.













