I can’t believe you are no more - Man mourns Esther Wambui alias BOBO SHANTY, the Kikuyu lady killed alongside two thugs who robbed a Somali businessman of Ksh 3.9 Million.

Thursday, April 11, 2024 - A man has taken to social media to mourn Esther Wambui alias Bobo Shanty. This lady was killed alongside two armed thugs who shot and robbed a Somali businessman of Ksh 3.9 Million.
He posted a video of Bobo Shanty dancing and enjoying life
before her death and said he is still in denial that she is no more.
“I have been trying to
call you and text you but there is no reply,” he mourned, adding that the
deceased lady always encouraged him not to give up.
He further called out those judging Shanty after she was
killed alongside the slain gangsters, saying that everyone will eventually die.
Shanty’s body was found dumped in Ruiru.
She was reportedly dating one of the gangsters involved in
the armed robbery incident.
She had taken him to Mombasa to buy a car when they were reportedly rounded up by undercover detectives.
