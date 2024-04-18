ODM Members threaten to start demonstrating if RUTO and his ‘boys’ continue threatening Governor ARATI





Thursday, April 18,2024 - A section of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) members has threatened to demonstrate if the government continues to threaten Kisii County Governor, Simba Arati.

The members, led by the Kisii county ODM chairman, said the intimidation was hampering Arati’s work.

“We will protest across the county for two weeks from Friday until the governor is respected and given the freedom to serve residents,” Kerosi told the press at Kisii Agricultural Training Centre yesterday.

The official said it was wrong for security officers to be visiting the governor’s residences, terming it unacceptable.

He appealed to President William Ruto to intervene and ensure the governor was safe to settle and work.

“They want to derail the governor’s development agenda. I urge him to return home. We will protect him,” Kerosi said.

Rogue DCI officers from Nairobi and Kisii counties have been reportedly trailing and threatening the governor.

The DCI officers are reportedly working under ‘orders from above’.

