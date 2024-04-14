Notorious men who have been vandalizing Kenya Power equipment worth millions of shillings in Kondele cornered by detectives through an intelligence-led operation (PHOTOs).

Sunday, April 14, 2024 - Several suspects believed to be behind the spate of vandalism cases targeting Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) apparatus in the Kondele area within Kisumu Central Sub-County have been arrested and several recoveries made.

Acting on intelligence, a sting operation led by OCS Kondele and the DCI officers attached to KPLC Kisumu was conducted in the White Gate area, during which officers ambushed about 50 youths vandalizing KPLC properties.

Upon sighting the officers, all the suspects abandoned their loot and scampered dangerously to evade arrest, but one; Stephen Okunya Onyango who held on to the nine binding roll wires and three aluminum cross-arm metal stands that he had stolen. He was taken into custody.

Others who escaped left behind a Toyota Axio Reg. no. KDL 461A white in color, an Isuzu D-max Reg. no. KCM 409B, two Bajaj Boxer motorcycle Reg. nos. KMDN 406C and KMGK 177M red in color, and another Honda bike Reg. no. KMGB 185U red in color.

They were all impounded awaiting their claimants at the Kondele station.

After the interrogation of the arrested suspect (Stephen Okunya), the operation was extended to the Car Wash area of Kondele, where Eddy Ochieng (driver of Mitsubishi lorry Reg. no. KAN 255H), Benard Owuor, Biron Wanga, and George Otieno were rounded up. From them, the officers recovered 14 drums of aluminum conductors and seven earth rods.

All the suspects have been booked in custody pending arraignment on Monday, April 15, 2024.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.