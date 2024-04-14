A woman who has been pretending to be blind and crippled busted begging in the streets of Mombasa and forced to walk (VIDEO).





Sunday, April 14, 2024 - A cunning woman has been camping along busy streets in Mombasa Central Business District to beg from unsuspecting passersby while pretending to be blind and crippled.

She sits in a wheelchair and holds a plastic cup, hoping that well-wishers will drop some money.

City council Askaris got wind of her cunning tricks and busted her.

She was caught flat-footed seated in a wheelchair begging and forced to walk.

Members of the public couldn’t believe their eyes when she started walking.

She was also ordered to open her eyes to prove that she was not blind.

Watch the video.

A woman who has been pretending to be blind and crippled busted begging in the streets of Mombasa pic.twitter.com/d4t2xVHvU3 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 14, 2024

