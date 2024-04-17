Newborn baby 'comes back from the dead' after being sprinkled with holy water

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – A newborn baby reportedly 'came back to life' after being sprinkled with holy water at her wake in front of stunned relatives in Paraguay.
The baby girl was born prematurely when her 21-year-old
mother, at only 32 weeks along, was taken to hospital last Friday after
suffering from breathing problems.
According to Mail Online, doctors advised her deliver the
premature baby as both the lives of the mother and her daughter were at risk as
the mother-to-be was not getting enough oxygen.
Following an emergency caesarean section, her family
received news that the baby girl was not showing any vital signs and had passed
away. They later collected a death certificate and got a small coffin to hold a
funeral.
The hospital released the baby's body to father Ignacio
Medina Vega, who put his daughter in a tiny coffin and organised a small
funeral. During the wake, her uncle saw the baby move her head after being
sprinkled with holy water.
Ignacio told local media: 'When the uncle arrived to say goodbye to her, he saw the baby was moving her head and was breathing.'
He added: 'Then we went to look and we could see her little
heart beating.'
The family immediately took the baby back to the Regional
Hospital of Ciudad del Este in the Paraguayan city of the same name.
Doctors placed the newborn in an incubator in intensive care
where she is still fighting for survival.
The father said: 'She started crying when a doctor grabbed
her. The doctors told us it was a miracle. The serious thing is that we were
about to bury her alive.'
It is estimated that the infant remained in the coffin for
over four hours and the lid was closed for around half that time.
Following her alleged 'resurrection', the baby's parents
have decided to name her Milagros de Jesús - which translates as Miracle of
Jesus -, according to local media reports.
The baby girl, who weighs less than 600 grams, is now back
in hospital, where doctors have given her a 'very reserved prognosis'.
Meanwhile, hospital officials are trying to establish why
she was declared dead.
Hospital spokesperson Federico Schrodel said they haven't
ruled out the possibility of catalepsy, a condition characterised by a lack of
response to external stimuli, loss of consciousness, and rigidity of the body.
He added: 'Due to being premature, this is something that
can happen, the patient is practically left without any vital signs.'
0 Comments