GORDON RAMSAY ‘serves papers’ to squatters who overtook his property, opened community cafe and threatened legal action against anyone who tries to force them out (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Gordon Ramsay, a British celebrity chef and restaurateur, has served papers to the people occupying his £13 million pub.

The York & Albany pub, which also functions as a boutique hotel, near Regent’s Park in London is understood to have been temporarily closed while Ramsay, 57, signed over a multi-million-pound lease to new partners.

During its closure, a group of “six professional squatters,” who call themselves The Camden Art Cafe collective, have managed to gain access to the Grade II listed building, in which they are now sleeping and living, and have set up a community kitchen.

The group placed a sign on the door for anybody passing by to see, which threatened legal action against anyone who tries to force them out, claiming that they are entitled to stay there as it “is a non-residential building”.

The notice read: "Take notice that we occupy this property and at all times there is at least one person in occupation.

“That any entry or attempt to enter into these premises without our permission is, therefore, a criminal offence as any one of us who is in physical possession is opposed to such entry without our permission.”

The group shared photos of a “busy cafe” on Monday, April 15, which showed tables full of people creating artwork and they planned to do the same on Tuesday, April 16.

However, they claim to have been asked to leave in an Instagram post and apologised to anyone planning to attend the now cancelled cafe.

“Apologies to everyone who was going to come along today. Papers served, cafe cancelled!” the Instagram story read.

After cancelling the cafe, the six “professional squatters” locked themselves inside the Grade II-listed York & Albany hotel as photos from the scene show.

Explaining their reasoning for being at Ramsey's property, the Camden Art Cafe wrote on Instagram: "We are occupying the York and Albany Hotel in Camden as the collective Camden Art Cafe.

"We aim to open our doors regularly to anyone and everyone, particularly the people of Camden who have been victims of gentrification and parasitic projects like HS2.

“We provide free food, drinks, and a space to display their art without the ridiculous red-tape that galleries require people to jump over. We believe all of us and our art deserve dignity.”

They previously asked for donations to keep the “free shop going” in a notice taped to the exterior.

They added that Camden has “one of the biggest wealth disparities in London,” and so “it seems only fitting that £13 million properties that most locals would never be able to afford to visit should be opened up to all”.

Pictures taken of the inside show how much the squatters messed up the place.

The interior of the bar area is shown to be scattered with debris including plugs, water bottles, a beer can, used cups and a pair of crutches leaning against the wall.

Ramsay is said to have contacted the police but has been unable to have the squatters removed and is at the “end of his tether” claims The Sun.

Met Police told Metro.co.uk in a statement: "Police were made aware of squatters at a disused property in Parkway, Regent’s Park, NW1 on Wednesday, 10 April.

“This is a civil matter and so police did not attend the property.”