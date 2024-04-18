You will continue paying for NHIF even after SHIF rollout – CS NAKHUMICHA shocks Kenyans as she justifies the ‘daylight robbery’

Thursday, April 18, 2024 – Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has announced that Kenyans will continue paying for the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) even after rolling out the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

Justifying the move, Nakhumicha stated that the funds will be used to clear the billions that NHIF owes to government and private health facilities.

As a result, she noted that Kenyans will continue paying for NHIF until the full transition to SHIF.

This is despite some health institutions turning away NHIF cardholders due to unpaid claims.

Nakhumicha was speaking to the Senate amidst mounting pressure for the NHIF to settle its debts.

She outlined the government's plan, which includes the formation of a transition committee tasked with reviewing all claims.

According to the CS, this committee will ensure that healthcare providers are compensated as the nation pivots to the new health coverage framework set to launch on July 1.

The CS stressed to the senators that there was no cause for alarm despite revealing a staggering debt of Ksh30 billion owed by the NHIF, with Ksh22 billion of this being attributed to government institutions. She assured that "service providers will be paid once claims are verified and reconciled and the resources are available."

However, in a significant announcement, CS Nakhumincha declared the imminent release of Ksh8.5 billion to begin settling these debts, with Ksh5.5 billion sourced from the Treasury and an additional Ksh3 billion drawn from NHIF reserves. These funds are expected to be disbursed by next week.

