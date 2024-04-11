Nairobi lady visits her relatives in the village and serves them w33d cookies without their knowledge - They were almost zombified (VIDEO).





Thursday, April 11, 2024 - A lady visited her relatives in the village and served them w33d cookies after they hosted a house party.

She shared a video showing the effects that the cookies had on her relatives.

Some of her relatives, including aunts and uncles, were almost zombified after consuming the cookies.

They laughed uncontrollably while some of them got knocked out.

The w33d-laced cookies are common among the youth in Nairobi, especially during house parties.

There has been a misconception that using w33d cookies is a safer method of using marijuana as opposed to smoking and that it’s less addictive and with minimal side effects.

