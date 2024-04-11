A gun recovered after a suspected thug led detectives to his house at Green Park Estate in Athi River, following his arrest in Kilimani (PHOTOs).

Thursday, April 11, 2024 - As detectives heighten crackdowns on armed thugs that have become the nightmare of city dwellers in the Capital, three notorious robbery suspects have been rounded up in Kilimani and Athi River, and a firearm recovered among other suspected stolen properties.
The
operation followed a thorough forensic analysis of evidence obtained from various
armed robbery scenes across Nairobi and its environs, which were staged on
diverse dates from 2023.
In
the resolute pursuit, detectives from DCI HQS, Starehe and Athi River joined
forces in a sting operation, successfully pouncing on 39-year-old Julius Osoro
Nyagoi in Nairobi's Kilimani area.
After
interrogation, the suspect led the investigators to his homestead at Green Park
Estate in Athi River, Machakos County.
In
his house no. 641, two of his accomplices; John Michael Muturi, 38, and Charity
Njeri Kimani aged 34 were also arrested before a thorough search was conducted
and several exhibits recovered.
These
included a Czeska pistol loaded with 7 rounds of ammunition, and two pairs of motor
vehicle number plates bearing Reg. Nos. KBB 027Z and KDE 399Q, assorted motor
vehicle parts, several sim cards, mobile phones, two laptops, an iPad, logbooks
for KCE 135W and KCQ 381A, wristwatches, and ATM cards.
Also
found in the parking lot were motor vehicles Reg Nos. KDC 019P Mazda Bongo, KCE
135W Toyota Noah, KCB 790B Toyota Mark X, and KDE 459A Toyota Fielder, all of
which were impounded for verification.
The three suspects were then escorted to Pangani Police Station where they are being processed for arraignment on Thursday, April 11, 2024.
