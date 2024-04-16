My ex-wife decided she didn't want to be married anymore - Football legend KAKA breaks his silence on failed marriage



Tuesday, April 16, 2024 – Brazilian football legend, Kaka has spoken about his 2015 divorce.

In 2005, Kaka married his childhood sweetheart Caroline Celico, and they welcomed a son and a daughter together, before splitting a decade later.

Last week, it was reported that Celico had revealed they divorced because ‘he was too perfect for me.’ However, she denied it saying they divorced on mutual grounds.

Kaka, 41, has now broken his silence in a podcast, reported by Spanish outlet Sport, and revealed he did everything he could to save his marriage, because of his strong religious values, noting 'A Christian does not marry to get a divorce'.

The former Real Madrid and Orlando City star said: 'In 2015 I was married, and my wife at the time decided she didn't want to be married anymore.

'She said, "I'm not happy and I attribute my unhappiness to marriage".

'I was living in the United States, and she asked to go back to Brazil.

'Her words were, "I want to go back to Brazil, I want to live there and I don't want to be married anymore".'

He added: 'I did everything I could to prevent the divorce from happening because that's where the Christian's conflict arises.'

Celico, who has since remarried explained why they decided to split, as previously reported by The Sun.

'Kaka never betrayed me,' she said. 'He treated me well, he gave me a wonderful family, but I was not happy, something was missing.

'The problem was, he was too perfect for me.'

After their split in December 2015, Kaka struggled to deal with the divorce due to his Christian values.

He said: 'I stayed single for a year, trying to assimilate the situation and dealing with it as a Christian, talking to the pastors, because the Bible tells you not to get divorced and I was there, getting divorced.'

Kaka has since moved on with Brazilian model Carolina Dias. They began dating in 2017, with their engagement announced earlier this year. They also have a one-year-old daughter together.

The Brazilian enjoyed a glittering career for the likes of Sao Paulo, AC Milan, Real Madrid, and Orlando City before retiring from the game in 2017.